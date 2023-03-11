Welcome home to this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage in Fox School District built-in 2018. When you walk in, you will be greeted with an open floor plan throughout! The kitchen cabinets were upgraded to 42 Inch cabinets. The bright kitchen provides stainless steel appliances. The spacious living room area will welcome your guests when you entertain. The large master bedroom has two large closets and includes a master suite bathroom. The basement is unfinished and ready for your finishing touches. Schedule a showing today before it is gone tomorrow!
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $340,000
