3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $345,000

This one-year-old home gives you all of the benefits of new construction without waiting months to build. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has many amazing updates including a vaulted ceiling in the family room and kitchen, great room windows, a gas fireplace with remote control and a blower, stone around the fireplace, quartz countertops, a double oven, gas cooktop, ceiling lighting in all of the rooms, a rough-in bathroom in the lower level, stairwell railings, and master bedroom shower. Other important features of the home are a whole home pest control system, a whole-house security system through Multi-link, a sprinkler system, a deck with stairs, and a large patio in the lower level. Don't miss out on this beauty. It will go fast!!