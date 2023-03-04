Welcome home to this 3 Bedroom 2 Baths, 3 Car Garage in Fox School District built-in 2018. When you walk in, you will be greeted with an open floor plan throughout! You have updated 42 Inch cabinets and a gas stove in the kitchen. Next, in the living room, you have luxury vinyl plank floors. On to the master, you have two closets and a master suite bathroom. Downstairs you have a blank canvas, and there is a rough in bath for down the road if you are in need of extra space. Schedule a showing today before it is gone tomorrow
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four people are dead and four others critically injured after a car ran a red light and crashed into their SUV.
Accounts from almost two dozen parents contradict examples provided by former case manager at transgender center.
A suspected gunman on Tuesday was charged in the fatal shooting of a man in downtown St. Louis one day earlier.
Former St. Louis reality TV star James "Tim" Norman will serve life in prison for conspiring to kill his nephew.
"I don’t think he’s good at his job, and it just showed a lack of class," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said on a lingering feud with C. B. Bucknor.