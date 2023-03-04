Welcome home to this 3 Bedroom 2 Baths, 3 Car Garage in Fox School District built-in 2018. When you walk in, you will be greeted with an open floor plan throughout! You have updated 42 Inch cabinets and a gas stove in the kitchen. Next, in the living room, you have luxury vinyl plank floors. On to the master, you have two closets and a master suite bathroom. Downstairs you have a blank canvas, and there is a rough in bath for down the road if you are in need of extra space. Schedule a showing today before it is gone tomorrow