3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $350,000

Welcome to this beautiful well maintained three-year-old all brick home. It's located in the FoxC-6 school district, and all your shopping needs are right down the road. Nice open floor plan has a great center island for entertaining. Large living and dining room flow very nicely into one another. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and countertop space with a custom-built pantry to match. Laundry/mud room are right off the kitchen for easy access from the garage. Master suite has a great view of the back yard woods and common ground, along with the master suite bath, this bathroom contains a garden tub with separate shower, double sink and walk in closet. Bedrooms two and three are perfect sized with a full bathroom to share. Unfinished basement has a lot of potential with a rough in for a bathroom and a walkout sliding glass door to the flat back yard that backs to common ground for a great place for kids or pets to play.