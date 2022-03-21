 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $384,900

Tour Our Decorated ModelThis stylish two-story home includes everything you need for your next home.. The kitchen features a large serving island with room for seating. A private staircase in the back of the home leads to 3 bedroomswith loft or optional 4th bedroom. The owner's suite includes a generous walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Additional features of the Wesley include a living room/study and a convenient 1st-floor laundry room.

