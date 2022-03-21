3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $387,900

Tour Our Decorated ModelThe Greenbriar was designed with flexibility and functionality in mind.. This two-story home features3 spacious bedrooms with a second-floorloftor optional 4th bedroom as well as a 2nd-floor laundry room. The first floor's flex room can be a living/dining room or optional study depending on your specific needs. The spacious owners suite features a sitting area with a walk-in closet and a private bath.