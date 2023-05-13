Welcome Home to 3120 Tuscan Valley Estates Court! This stunning three bedroom, two bath, Ranch home has been impeccably maintained in the four short years since it was built. Pride of ownership radiates from every inch of the 1672 square feet of living space. BETTER THAN NEW CONSTRUCTION! Everything has been done for you! A fabulous Open Floorplan with soaring Vaulted Ceilings; You'll fall in love the second you walk in. The Kitchen features 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances & a huge Center Island with seating for four. Snuggle up for a movie in the Living Room with Gas Fireplace or step outside and relax on the peaceful Patio with Pergola. The Primary Bedroom will be your oasis and comes complete with Vaulted ceilings, Dual Vanities and a cavernous Walk-in Closet. A Main Floor Laundry, Two Bedrooms & Full Bath complete the Main Level. Updates since purchase include: Pergola, Retaining Walls, Fence, Window treatments and so much more! Don't Delay, Schedule Your Showing Today!!