Welcome to your stunning like new home! This 3bed, 2bath home is only 2 years old! You will love the open floor plan, beautiful 9' ceilings, wood laminate flooring, main floor laundry, 5.25 base trim and more. The kitchen is stunning with the quartz countertops, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and large island. Master bath has shower w/seat and double bowl raised height vanities. Basement is unfinished with a walk out to nice size yard that is backed to trees. Subdivision has 2 nature trails for you to enjoy.
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $389,900
