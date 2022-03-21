 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $394,900

3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $394,900

The DaVinci by Fischer Homes is a flexible ranch-style home featuringa large island kitchen with optional 12-footceilings and a private owner's suite.. Choose from three bedrooms or optional two bedrooms with a living room or study. This layout provides every bedroom the privacy it deserves. You'll love the thoughtful space planning and open gathering spaces of the DaVinci's open design.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News