 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $397,900

3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $397,900

The Hamilton by Fischer Homes is a spacious home perfect for entertaining, with a large island kitchen that opens to the morning room and living room.. This ranch-style floorplan offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The private owners suite features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. Entertainment and privacy perfectly coexist in this new home plan with open living spaces and quiet bedroom retreats.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News