Don’t miss your chance to tour this gorgeous 3bd/3ba Arnold home. This lovely house boasts plenty of curb appeal, spacious 3 car garage, low-maintenance vinyl siding & spacious deck for those weekend get-togethers. This beauty provides a WOW at every turn, welcoming you w an open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors & MORE. The main floor features formal dining, laundry & fabulous 12ft soaring ceiling great room, w cozy electric fireplace (color changing rocks & replacement logs for a holiday look. Offers a tile surround ceiling height w floating wood shelfs. Natural Lighting? TONS! Eat-in kitchen includes a pull up bar, granite countertops, eye-catching backsplash, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom is spacious & includes an elegant ensuite that features Heated floors, dual vanity, large soaking tub & walk-in shower. Upper level includes 2 guest beds & full bath. Lower level includes plenty of additional space for YOUR entertaining purpose or future need