 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $400,000

Welcome to your stunning like new home! This 3bed, 2bath home is only 2 years old! You will love the open floor plan, beautiful 9' ceilings, wood laminate flooring, main floor laundry, 5.25 base trim and more. The kitchen is stunning with the quartz countertops, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and large island. Master bath has shower w/seat and double bowl raised height vanities. Basement is unfinished with a walk out to nice size yard that is backed to trees. Subdivision has 2 nature trails for you to enjoy.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News