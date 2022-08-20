Welcome to your stunning like new home! This 3bed, 2bath home is only 2 years old! You will love the open floor plan, beautiful 9' ceilings, wood laminate flooring, main floor laundry, 5.25 base trim and more. The kitchen is stunning with the quartz countertops, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and large island. Master bath has shower w/seat and double bowl raised height vanities. Basement is unfinished with a walk out to nice size yard that is backed to trees. Subdivision has 2 nature trails for you to enjoy.
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republicans should be asking lots of questions about former President Donald Trump instead of labeling the FBI search an act of war.
Todd M. Wilbert of St. Louis fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, who was also his business partner, in Kirkwood on Aug. 13, 2022, police said.
Hours before he hit two homers in a 6-3 victory, Pujols gave struggling young outfielder Carlson a tip that he used to hit the game-changing, tiebreaker homer.
Veteran gives up just three hits in nine innings and none until the seventh. Milwaukee and Cardinals are 7-7 for the season.
The rates of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles in St. Louis and nationwide have skyrocketed due to how-to videos by a Milwaukee gang that calls themselves the “Kia Boyz.”
Pujols is now averaging .363 with a .402 on-base percentage and a .700 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching this season.
The company attributed the decision to a massive shift toward remote work.
The U.S. Labor Department investigates Noble Health after former employees of its shuttered Missouri hospitals say the private equity-backed owner took money from their paychecks and then failed to fund their insurance coverage.
Struggling outfielders O'Neill and Carlson tie game and break tie, respectively, with home runs as Cardinals win series, oust Brewers with 6-3 victory.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell's fateful decision Sunday afternoon pointed a giant finger at Milwaukee president of baseball operations David Stearns.