3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $407,900

Tour Our Decorated ModelThe Yosemite's popular design keeps personalization and functionality in mind.. This 2-story home features close to 2300 square feet of finished living space. The second floor features 3 large bedrooms with a loft, or optional 4th bedroom, and 2nd-floor laundry. The owner's suite includes a private bath and massive walk-in closet. Downstairs you will find a spacious kitchen with abundant cabinet and countertop space, a walk-in pantry and an optional kitchen island that leads into a generous great room.Personalize the Yosemite with hundreds of design options at ourLifestyle Design Center!