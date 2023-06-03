Why build a new home when you can buy this one! The builderwas Payne Family homes Just a couple years young, this 1750 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 4 car garage and $120000 in upgraded options! Kitchen has Quartz counters, upgraded appliances including 5 burner stove, crown moulding, and custom backsplash. Other upgraded features: flooring throughout the home, lighting fixtures, five panel doors, siding, front elevation, 9' main floor ceilings, 8' high garage doors, coach lights, direct vent fireplace, ceiling fans wired and braced in all bedrooms and great room. Lower level has rough in for full bath and back wall is framed in with extra windows. Open Sunday April 30 from 1-3pm
3 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $479,900
