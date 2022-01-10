Wonderful opportunity to check out this 3 bed/1 bath and turn it into your own! When you first walk in, you’ll find the main floor comes complete with original hardwood flooring and neutral painted walls. The living room is extremely spacious for all events, moving to the kitchen, it has been updated with custom cabinetry, beautiful granite countertops, and an eat-in dining area that can handle any meal. Down the hall, you will find three wonderfully oversized bedrooms and 1 updated bathroom with private access from the master. When we enter the LL, it is partially finished with drywall and carpet, and is extremely spacious; ready for all of your wildest dreams! Enjoy maximum relaxation by the firepit on the backyard patio. Tons of fenced, level area for friendly gatherings or new construction ideas! This well-kept property looking for a little TLC, is awaiting your arrival! Don’t miss out!
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hernandez, who was scheduled to plead guilty Monday for her role in the riots, has been arrested on suspicion of DWI for the fatal wreck Wednesday.
Council voted along party lines to approve an order requiring masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people older than 5 in public indoor spaces.
Heidi Fleiss says she’s angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.
Federal prosecutors say an East St. Louis market has been used in a $1 million food stamp fraud.
Hospital officials say they’re running out of options as the number of sick patients and health care workers soars.
Goold: As Bonds, Clemens drop from Hall of Fame ballot, voters still face steroid conundrums, sharp criticism
Derrick Goold shares (defends?) 10 names checked on his Hall of Fame ballot and details how as steroid era recedes, other debates arrive.
President Joe Biden marked the Jan. 6 anniversary with probably the most forceful and assertive speech of his long political life.
Patients who have procedures scheduled will be contacted by BJC about postponing their appointment.
KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Michelle Li, who grew up in Missouri, reported on traditional foods for New Year’s and mentioned Korean dumpling soup.
In order to override a veto or pass an emergency clause, 109 votes are needed. The GOP caucus is down to 108 members.