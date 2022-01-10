3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $199,900

Wonderful opportunity to check out this 3 bed/1 bath and turn it into your own! When you first walk in, you’ll find the main floor comes complete with original hardwood flooring and neutral painted walls. The living room is extremely spacious for all events, moving to the kitchen, it has been updated with custom cabinetry, beautiful granite countertops, and an eat-in dining area that can handle any meal. Down the hall, you will find three wonderfully oversized bedrooms and 1 updated bathroom with private access from the master. When we enter the LL, it is partially finished with drywall and carpet, and is extremely spacious; ready for all of your wildest dreams! Enjoy maximum relaxation by the firepit on the backyard patio. Tons of fenced, level area for friendly gatherings or new construction ideas! This well-kept property looking for a little TLC, is awaiting your arrival! Don’t miss out!