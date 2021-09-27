3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $209,500

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood sits this 3 bed, 2 bath with oversized carport. Upon entering the front door, you will be greeted by a cozy living room with a large vaulted ceiling. A quaint kitchen with a connecting dining area is waiting for you to create many happy memories. This home has large windows for you to enjoy the greenery. Each of the bedrooms has good sized closets. There is a full, unfinished walk out basement. As a bonus, this beauty is only two blocks away from the Club pool! New in 2015: roof, furnace, electric panel, carpet, paint, refinished wood floor in kitchen & dining area. Call your realtor to schedule a showing!