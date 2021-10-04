 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $235,000

You will love this 1,888 square foot open concept, 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom ranch home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, furnace, and ac replaced in 2019, finished walkout basement and level fenced yard with fire pit and ample area for seating. This house is also a quick one-block walk from the neighborhood playground and is located in the coveted Parkway C-2 School District. Conveniently located right off of Highway 141, you are just minutes from Whole Foods, Target and Costco, and the beautiful Queeny State Park. Come see this home before it is gone! Home is sold as-is.

