 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $235,000

Stunning renovation from head to toe! All the bells, whistles, and upgrades are here! I dare you not to fall in love! Completely renovated from head to toe! Stylish ranch belongs in a magazine. Absolutely gorgeous everywhere you look. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, as is the patio overlooking the large fenced yard. Nice wood burning fireplace in living room for cozy holiday evenings. Too much to list here, this is a must see! Master suite w/ half bath. You'll love the 2 car garage with it's own storage unit. No basement means no leaks, and of course, no steps! k

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News