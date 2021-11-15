3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $235,000

Stunning renovation from head to toe! All the bells, whistles, and upgrades are here! I dare you not to fall in love! Completely renovated from head to toe! Stylish ranch belongs in a magazine. Absolutely gorgeous everywhere you look. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, as is the patio overlooking the large fenced yard. Nice wood burning fireplace in living room for cozy holiday evenings. Too much to list here, this is a must see! Master suite w/ half bath. You'll love the 2 car garage with it's own storage unit. No basement means no leaks, and of course, no steps! k