Located in Ballwin in sought after Rockwood School District, home awaits! The bright and open floor plan welcomes you in with soaring vaulted ceilings. Gather around the wood burning fireplace in the family room, which opens to the separate dining area. Updated kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, some with glass fronts, large pantry and ceramic tile floors. Retreat to the spacious master bedroom with private full bathroom featuring tile floors, and updated vanity. 2 additional generous bedrooms and full bathroom complete the main floor. The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with a large rec room and half bathroom. Enjoy time out on the deck, just off the kitchen, or out in the expansive, fenced backyard! Additional Features: Roof (2019), HVAC (2013), Updated electrical panel (2016), 6 panel doors, & a 1 year HSA Home Warranty for Buyers peace of mind! Welcome Home! Showings begin 10/1/2021
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $239,900
