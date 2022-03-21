3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $250,000

Upper floor contemporary condo features loads of updates, open floor plan, sunset views and an elevator. Stunning Kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (fridge included) and large center island/breakfast bar. Romantic Master includes private bath (tub & separate shower) and large walk-in closet. In unit laundry (washer/dryer included), stylish plumbing & light fixtures, neutral paint, panel doors and beautiful flooring throughout. Built-in bookshelves, recessed lighting, replacement windows and private deck, too. Guest bath is also updated and includes double bowl vanity. Secure entrance, nice lobby, underground parking, private storage, water, sewer and trash all included with condo fee. All of this just minutes from shopping, restaurants and great parks. Rockwood schools. By appointment only. Offers due by 9pm Saturday.