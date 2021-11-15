3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $269,900

You don't want to miss showing your buyers this great home in Rockwood School District! Located in Westglen Village Subdivision and conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and all that Ballwin has to offer!! This home has great curb appeal with a new roof just put on 10/21, that includes a transferable warranty for your buyers. The main level offers three large bedrooms and two full baths, with an open living room/dining room concept. Full walk-out lower level with a large great room and gas fireplace along with a beautiful sunroom with treated cedar and new windows off the back! Your buyers will enjoy sitting in the sunroom overlooking the woods off the backyard, in the upcoming cool autumn mornings while drinking their coffee. What a great way to start the day! This home is spotless and move-in ready! Showings will begin Friday, November 5th! This one won't last!