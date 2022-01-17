3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $279,000

This home will heat up the market!! Remodeled Ranch in Ballwin! Fantastic location! Brand new kitchen features include: new picture window over sink, slate grey cabinets, quartz countertops, coffee/breakfast bar, stainless steel 5-burner gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and new stainless refrigerator! All new luxury vinyl plank in living, dining, kitchen & hallway! New carpeting in all 3 bedrooms. Master features large walk-in custom closet & a private bath with tiled shower, and tiled walls. The walk-out lower level lower level offers addt'l family room & lots of storage. The entire house has been freshly painted-ceiling, walls, trim, 6pnl doors, and closet doors. So FRESH and SO BRIGHT. Duct work professionally cleaned. NEW LG Washer and Dryer, updates galore. It's all right here....cul-de-sac w/private pond, schools, shopping, & Parkway schools. This home will not disappoint.