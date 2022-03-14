3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $279,900

Check out this beautiful updated home in the Rockwood school district! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home is full of updates. You will love the remodeled kitchen and open concept. The partially finished walk-out basement includes a family room and plenty of space for storage. Parking won't be a problem with the attached 2 car garage and huge new driveway/parking area. You do not want to miss the amazing level backyard that backs to the New Ballwin Park. There is a beautiful view of the lake from the backyard, and a large concrete patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing and sipping your favorite coffee. The roof is only 5 years old! All appliances will stay. This one is going to go fast!