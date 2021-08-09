Well maintained ranch in sought after Marquette School District. Located on a quiet cul de sac with a full privacy fenced park like backyard. Exterior of the home has brick front, soffit/facia and vinyl siding along with wrapped columns. You will be greeted by an open floorplan with nice living room separate dining room/office area, beautiful kitchen with loads of counterspace and storage, french door off breakfast area leads to 16X12 Patio. Master Bdrm has 2 double closets and a full ensuite bath and ceramic tiled shower. Open stairwell leads to a finished walk out lower level with large rec room, wet bar, full bath, storage. Home is in city of Ballwin so owners can enjoy The Pointe Rec Center, Ballwin Golf Course and the aquatic center (memberships and fees apply). No home to the left for more privacy and parking!
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn
‘Since the delta variant has been rearing itself, we are seeing double digits in the emergency department, and we have typically between eight and 12 kids in the hospital with COVID,’ said Dr. Marya Strand with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
Matt Neuling, of Perryville, shot the lunker July 24 at Lake Perry.
The siblings, who ranged in age from 2 to 9, died on their mother's birthday. Authorities haven't said how the fire started.
In St. Louis County, COVID-19 is now infecting an average of more than 300 people a day, a number not seen since February.
A hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo focused on the County Council's authority to reverse a mask order by top county leaders.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
How Tarasenko misplayed his hand. Jim Thomas answers the burning questions around the St. Louis Blues
The scorched-earth approach by the Tarasenko camp makes absolutely no sense.
His 10th win gives him 11 double-figure victory seasons, second only to Gibson. O'Neill homers among his four hits.
In his weekly chat, Jeff Gordon looks at the murky path ahead for the Cardinals and for Vladimir Tarasenko.
Cardinals notebook: Molina welcomes upcoming talks with Cardinals about 2022 contract, says extension 'would be awesome'
With a Golden career headed for Bronze, Molina, 39, repeated his plan to play one more year and intends for it to be with Cardinals. Also: 2022 schedule released.