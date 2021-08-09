3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $289,900

Well maintained ranch in sought after Marquette School District. Located on a quiet cul de sac with a full privacy fenced park like backyard. Exterior of the home has brick front, soffit/facia and vinyl siding along with wrapped columns. You will be greeted by an open floorplan with nice living room separate dining room/office area, beautiful kitchen with loads of counterspace and storage, french door off breakfast area leads to 16X12 Patio. Master Bdrm has 2 double closets and a full ensuite bath and ceramic tiled shower. Open stairwell leads to a finished walk out lower level with large rec room, wet bar, full bath, storage. Home is in city of Ballwin so owners can enjoy The Pointe Rec Center, Ballwin Golf Course and the aquatic center (memberships and fees apply). No home to the left for more privacy and parking!