This is THE home you are looking for! Perfect location, great schools and beautifully maintained. This 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features gorgeous hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steal appliances, new windows and sliding glass door, upper and lower level deck and a partially finished walk out basement. Upon entering you will see a large and open living room/dining room. Living room flows into the updated kitchen with new white cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms which includes the Master Suite. The basement is partially finished with a wood burning fireplace, great living room and an additional full bathroom. Also located in the basement is plenty of storage as well as a walk out to the large backyard. The backyard features an upper and lower deck for all your entertaining needs!
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $295,000
