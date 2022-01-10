Back on market due to no fault of seller. Consider this your second chance to fall in LOVE with the updates in this townhome nestled in Ridgeview Place! Kitchen features 42" white cabinetry w/crown, pullouts, s/s appliances, granite countertops, stone backsplash w/glass accents, breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. Adjacent to kitchen is separate dining room which opens into the light filled vaulted family room. Master suite and bath is a spa like oasis w/ double sinks, quartz countertops, white shaker cabinetry, separate walk-in oversized shower and water closet. Double closets w/custom closet system provide for a well organized wardrobe. Second level features an additional bedroom suite w/ private updated bath. Additional living area in the walk out LL includes bedroom & updated full bath w/ atrium doors that exit to patio. All this plus you will enjoy the pool & exercise room. Tucked within a subdivision off of Carmen, location provides close access to highways 40/44/141.
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $315,000
