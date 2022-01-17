Location, Location, Location! This beautifully updated ranch sits on a premium cul-de-sac corner lot in the desirable Fox Glen Subdivision. Fantastic open floor-plan, finished lower-level, updated kitchen with 42” cabinetry, stunning wide-plank Asian Mahogany flooring, and new laminate flooring in bedrooms are just some of the key highlights of this lovely home. Spacious master bedroom features an en-suite master bath and a large walk-in closet. Finished lower-level provides lots of additional finished living space, with a bonus room perfect for a guest room or home office. The patio and yard are perfect for outdoor fun - plus, enjoy a huge common-ground/playground area only a short walk away.
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $325,000
