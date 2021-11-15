3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $329,900

This remodeled house on private cul-de-sac (with trees behind & in front) this wonderful 1.5 story features an open staircase, vaulted ceiling & skylight in living/great room, fireplace with gas crystals & tile surround. Kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertop, gooseneck faucet, tile backsplash, stainless undermount sink, center island, & stainless appliances (refrigerator, smooth front dishwasher, gas stove & hood). Main floor laundry: washer/dryer included. The large 2nd floor bath is tiled floor to ceiling, has a dual spray shower, & double sink. Additional full bath in finished lower level has new flooring, fixtures & vanity. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main & 2nd floors; main floor half bath; panel doors, new handles & fixtures throughout; 2 car attached garage, covered porch, large deck, & professionally landscaped yard. Newer arch roof (5/20), water heater ('21), vinyl windows w/ grids, painted exterior. Located in sought after Parkway School District!