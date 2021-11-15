This remodeled house on private cul-de-sac (with trees behind & in front) this wonderful 1.5 story features an open staircase, vaulted ceiling & skylight in living/great room, fireplace with gas crystals & tile surround. Kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertop, gooseneck faucet, tile backsplash, stainless undermount sink, center island, & stainless appliances (refrigerator, smooth front dishwasher, gas stove & hood). Main floor laundry: washer/dryer included. The large 2nd floor bath is tiled floor to ceiling, has a dual spray shower, & double sink. Additional full bath in finished lower level has new flooring, fixtures & vanity. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main & 2nd floors; main floor half bath; panel doors, new handles & fixtures throughout; 2 car attached garage, covered porch, large deck, & professionally landscaped yard. Newer arch roof (5/20), water heater ('21), vinyl windows w/ grids, painted exterior. Located in sought after Parkway School District!
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The names of the victims, including two who attended Marquette High School, have not been released.
The longtime sports reporter told St. Louis police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.
Party of two? Cardinals, Brewers lay 'groundwork' at GM Meetings while NL Central rivals seem set to downshift
Smarting from last year's lessons, Cardinals continue early conversations with free-agent starting pitchers, and concede their 'chasing 90' formula needs update.
Christy Meier had worked for the Sunset Hills Police Department since 2013.
A 46-year relationship comes to an end.
Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix
After last season's innings shortfall, Mozeliak says club would like to add a 150-innings starter and may get creative with rotation.
'Righthand man': Schumaker follows the 'way' back to Cardinals at right time, right fit as bench coach
Drafted, developed, and debuted as a Cardinal, Schumaker wooed back for reunion with a family-friendly offer and chance to be on Marmol's first staff.
'The Year of the Shortstop': With top-tier talent available, could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?
Cardinals are shopping for a starter, but a Fab Five could be the best collection of free-agent contemporary shortstops, and clubs are thinking creatively to make room.
William C. Warden was charged Friday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and third-degree felony assault.
Perez Deshay Reed was accused by the FBI this week of killing four people in Missouri and two in Kansas.