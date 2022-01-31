From the inviting curb appeal to the welcoming updates this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is sure to please! Home is bright and open the moment you walk in the door. Living room is a nice size & has large windows for natural light. Separate Dining room is ideal for family gatherings. Family room is huge & boast a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen hosts tons of cabinets, spacious pantry, breakfast bar & desk nook. Upgrade patio door off Kitchen leads out to an amazing custom built 31’x15’ composite deck. Deck over looks private, fenced back yard with mature trees. Main floor laundry is a welcomed bonus. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and full bath. Updates and replacements in the last 8 years include: A/C, roof, deck, privacy fence, siding, gutters & soffits, exit doors & both main floor baths. Huge finished basement provides space for rec/game area, family room & bonus room/office. Fantastic neighborhood & award winning Parkway School District make this a home you can’t let slip by!
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $364,000
