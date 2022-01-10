 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $389,900

Stunning, gut renovated (2021) Ranch boasting 3 Beds, 2 Full Baths & 1900+ sqft of living space, including finished LL and a brand new Sunroom addition! Kitchen has all new custom cabinets, gorgeous countertops, custom tile backsplash, SS appliances & large center island. Beautiful Oak Hardwood floors throughout the main level lead you to the Master Suite & luxury Master Bathroom w/custom shower. 2 add'l nice-sized bedrooms and full hall bath complete the main floor. Finished LL boasts a bonus family room, an Exercise/Office and ample storage space! Relax outside on either of the back decks & enjoy the level backyard, lower level patio & new landscaping! Great location - close to restaurants, shops, schools & highways! Award-winning Rockwood Schools!

