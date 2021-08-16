Amazingly designed 2 story Villa with open, spacious, light, and bright floor plan providing 2500 +/- square feet of several living areas for all to enjoy. Located on a premium lot, there are park-like views of a neighborhood pond. Beautiful high end finishes throughout with renovated / updated Kitchen, Master Bath, Half Bath, lighting, organized closets, Sunroom flooring, wood floors, Composite Deck, and even a new roof & hot water heater - the list goes on! The first floor Vaulted Dining Room could also be presented as a Living Room along with the Great Room providing plenty of space for seated dining. The oversized (3) three bedrooms with large windows, enjoy terrific light. A main floor all year round 20 X 11 Sunroom (not included in tax records) and finished lower level with 500+/- sq. feet adds even more living space. Walking distance to Queeny Park, this property is hard to beat - a true turnkey opportunity. Please call Liz St. Cin if you have any questions - 314-412-4687
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $399,900
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.
Authorities said the body of Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, was found in the southwest Missouri lake Friday evening.