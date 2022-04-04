3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $419,000

Live the carefree, low-maintenance villa lifestyle in this BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED home in highly sought-after cul de sac community. Located at the edge of Queeny Park's 500+ acres, this open, light-filled, 3 bed, 3.5 bath boasts plenty of living spaces for modern living with all the amenities needed for entertaining, working, & relaxing. Beautifully appointed kitchen w/ granite counters, 42” custom cabinets, SS appliances, & walk-in pantry. SPACIOUS PRIMARY SUITE w/ gorgeous views, walk-in closet & STUNNING BATHROOM with double-vanity, & oversized custom marble shower. Thoughtfully-appointed features include: crown molding, built-ins, oversized deck & much more! Lower level has gracious rec spaces, office, full bath, craft area, & tons of storage. Nestled in desirable Turtle Cove where association covers all exterior maintenance–siding (new James Hardie), roofs, gutters, landscaping, streets, driveways, trash, snow & leaf removal. Don't wait, these lovely attached homes don't last long!