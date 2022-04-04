Live the carefree, low-maintenance villa lifestyle in this BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED home in highly sought-after cul de sac community. Located at the edge of Queeny Park's 500+ acres, this open, light-filled, 3 bed, 3.5 bath boasts plenty of living spaces for modern living with all the amenities needed for entertaining, working, & relaxing. Beautifully appointed kitchen w/ granite counters, 42” custom cabinets, SS appliances, & walk-in pantry. SPACIOUS PRIMARY SUITE w/ gorgeous views, walk-in closet & STUNNING BATHROOM with double-vanity, & oversized custom marble shower. Thoughtfully-appointed features include: crown molding, built-ins, oversized deck & much more! Lower level has gracious rec spaces, office, full bath, craft area, & tons of storage. Nestled in desirable Turtle Cove where association covers all exterior maintenance–siding (new James Hardie), roofs, gutters, landscaping, streets, driveways, trash, snow & leaf removal. Don't wait, these lovely attached homes don't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $419,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
“My comment was that if it was toxic, it must be in the front office,” La Russa told USA Today.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.
The steep descent was "likely an intentional action by the pilot, but for reasons that could not be determined," investigators said.
White Sox skipper lashes out at "toxic environment' rumor, hopes it doesn't damage Shildt's chances of returning to managing.
For years, the teammates have traded practical jokes big, small, and smelly, but on the 10th anniversary of the most elaborate one a new dynamic: It's Coach Schumaker now.
The measure sets up a plan to allow residents and companies to contribute to a slavery reparations fund by adding donations to tax, water and refuse bills.