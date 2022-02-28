 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $425,000

Welcome home! Walk into this updated -open concept living -ranch home where you will be blown away by a luxurious kitchen! Complete with a chef's gas range, Huge center island, quartz counter tops, soft close custom cabinetry and a farm house sink! Fantastic location, walk your Kids to elementary school and within short distance to restaurants and shopping. 3 great size bedrooms with generous closets, large unfinished basement walks out to the fenced in backyard! This won't last!

