Professional photos and go Active by Tuesday. Showings start Wednesday at noon. Totally renovated an opened up ranch. Fabulous 42" white kitchen-farm sink, stainless appliances, granite, oversized center island-totally open to great room. Reconfigered luxury owners suit. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, 2 nice sized guest rooms.. Open stairsway to finished lower level, huge recreation room, room for additional sleeping. Currently a door to outside could be expanded to 4th bedroom. Washer, dryer, French door frig all stay. Rear entry oversized attached garage with great ceiling height for storage, pull down stairs, easily handle addition of storage loft. Master has a door to outside and a small deck would be a great add on. Private yard, culdesac lot. All opened up and very tastefully done up. SHOWINGS BEGIN WEDNESDAY. ALL OFFERS TO BE IN BY SATURDAY BY 6:00 with sun noon acceptance deadline. SELLER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REVIEW ALL OFFERS AS RECEIVED. W&D, and frig stay! 2-10 warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $435,000
