3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $540,000

Beautiful new build located on a choice lot in the heart of Ballwin! Located on a 1/2 acre lot, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath will not disappoint. Open floor plan features kitchen with spacious center island that includes double sink & dishwasher. Gas cook top w/ chef's hood, stone counter-tops, and 42 inch cabinets. Great room boasts vaulted ceilings, ventless gas fireplace & custom hardwood floors. Master bedroom suite located on east wing features roomy footprint, walkout private patio, double sink, soak-in tub, & walk-in closet. Two addition bedrooms on east wing nicely sized with chic jack and jill bath. Main floor laundry. 3 car garage. Level lot. Available soon, More details coming!