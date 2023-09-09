WOW! Brand new open floor plan w/3-bedroom, 2 bath & 3 car garage ready for you to move in! Located in the Castlewood Park area with a beautiful view from the living room window. Vaulted ceiling over the living, dining & kitchen area with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen boasts a large island w/granite countertops, 42" cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, undermount sink & pantry. Sunny breakfast room overlooks wooded homesite. Spacious great room w/window wall. Owner's suit features a large walk-in closet, separate vanities, corner tub & separate shower along w/linen & water closets. Plus 2 generous sized secondary bedrooms & laundry rm. Home is still under builder's warranty & transferable to the new owner. Walk out basement w/16x12 concrete patio is ready for your custom finish & features rough-in plumbing, egress window (perfect for a future bedroom) & sump pump. Extras incl a built-in humidifier, Pest Shield system, extended driveway & more. All you need is your moving van!!