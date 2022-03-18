 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $610,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $610,000

Beautiful custom ranch home in a picturesque setting. Past the covered porch hardwood flooring welcomes you into the foyer & open layout of main living area of the home. The spacious great room features vaulted ceiling, fireplace w/stone surround & access to the covered porch while enjoying panoramic views of your private fenced backyard. The kitchen has wood cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash & breakfast bar. Enjoy breakfast from breakfast rm w/scenic views out of your bay window into the backyard. The dining rm has plenty of space to for all of your entertaining needs. The sunroom open to the great rm has amazing natural lighting, perfect for admiring your green thumb or reading a book. Retire in the large master suite w/ceiling fan & his/her walk in closets. The master bath w/2 sinks, granite countertops, shower, tub & linen closet. The hallway services 2 additional bedrms w/full bathrm & a 3rd possible sleeping area or office w/full bath. W/O LL

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News