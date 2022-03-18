Beautiful custom ranch home in a picturesque setting. Past the covered porch hardwood flooring welcomes you into the foyer & open layout of main living area of the home. The spacious great room features vaulted ceiling, fireplace w/stone surround & access to the covered porch while enjoying panoramic views of your private fenced backyard. The kitchen has wood cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash & breakfast bar. Enjoy breakfast from breakfast rm w/scenic views out of your bay window into the backyard. The dining rm has plenty of space to for all of your entertaining needs. The sunroom open to the great rm has amazing natural lighting, perfect for admiring your green thumb or reading a book. Retire in the large master suite w/ceiling fan & his/her walk in closets. The master bath w/2 sinks, granite countertops, shower, tub & linen closet. The hallway services 2 additional bedrms w/full bathrm & a 3rd possible sleeping area or office w/full bath. W/O LL
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $610,000
