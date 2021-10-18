3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $669,000

CANCELLED OPEN HOUSE! Received multiple offers on Saturday. Call Carrie at 314-443-4971 with any questions. This stunning villa will not disappoint. The open floor plan and spacious kitchen welcome you into this gorgeous living space! Beautiful white kitchen w/stone counters, stainless steel appliances & walk in pantry is perfect for entertaining. Great Room is complete with fireplace and soaring ceiling. Primary suite w/vaulted ceiling and access to the screen porch features double sinks, water closet, jet tub & walk in closet. First floor also has a library/office in entry, laundry room, powder room, and 2nd bedroom w/bay window. The open staircase leads to the extra large family room in the LL w/ 8ft+ ceilings. Third bedroom and full bath along with three large storage areas complete the LL. Walk out to the beautiful wooded yard. So much space and so sophisticated in style, you won't want to miss this one.