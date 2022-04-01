Showings begin on 4.1This stunning villa with a dramatic foyer entrance sets the tone for elegance and quality appointed features. The open floor plan and gorgeous kitchen featuring white cabinetry, stone counters , along with under cabinet lighting welcome you into this gorgeous living space, complete with stainless steel appliances & walk in pantry is perfect for entertaining in this expansive openess of living. Great Room is complete with fireplace and soaring ceiling. Master suite w/vaulted ceiling and access to the 4 season room,luxury bath, custom walk in closet. First floor also has a library/office in entry,MFL, powder room, and 2nd bedroom w/bay window. Open staircase leads to the extra large family room in the LL w/ 8ft+ ceilings. Third bedroom and full bath along with three large storage areas complete the LL. Walk out to the beautiful wooded yard, culdesac .Back up generator too!Loaded! Sophisticated in style,Minutes from highways and shopping makes this perfect.
3 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $700,000
