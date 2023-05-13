IMMACULATE 1.5 Story Newly Constructed home! 3,000+ sq ft with endless amounts of premium upgrades! Upon walking in you'll be greeted with a two story foyer, LUXURY vinyl plank flooring throughout the main featuring a separate dining and a two story great room with 25 ft. high ceilings and a 9 window wall to let the most BEAUTIFUL natural light flow throughout your house. Next to all that is an UPGRADED Kitchen that'll bring your inner chef, 42" upgraded cabinetry w/ crown molding, walk-in pantry, breakfast far, and upgraded stainless steel appliances that includes a GAS cooktop and separate double oven. That's not all with the main floor! The Master Bedroom Suite is a standalone piece itself with a large bay window, huge bathroom suite with an oversized shower, double bowl sink and a walk in closet. Did we mention the laundry is also on the main floor? The upper level is also top notch featuring a huge open loft with ENDLESS possibilities and two large bedrooms with walk-in closets.