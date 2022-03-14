 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Berkeley - $130,000

3 Bedroom Home in Berkeley - $130,000

Greater newer construction 3bedroom, 2 full baths on main level, 2 car garage, newly renovated with new vinyl tile floors on a quiet cul de sac with a privacy fence and a spacious rear yard. The eat in kitchen has an island and entrance to the back yard. There are two bonus rooms, and a family room. You'll appreciate the short drive to the January Wabash Park to cool off in the pool or a nice walk in the park. This is a great home for an investor or a family seeking a home. Property to be sold in "As Is" condition, no warranties or repairs and all offers should be submitted on a Special Sales Contract.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News