3 Bedroom Home in Berkeley - $130,000

Greater newer construction 3bedroom, 2 full baths on main level, 2 car garage, newly renovated with new vinyl tile floors on a quiet cul de sac with a privacy fence and a spacious rear yard. The eat in kitchen has an island and entrance to the back yard. There are two bonus rooms, and a family room. You'll appreciate the short drive to the January Wabash Park to cool off in the pool or a nice walk in the park. This is a great home for an investor or a family seeking a home. Property to be sold in "As Is" condition, no warranties or repairs and all offers should be submitted on a Special Sales Contract.