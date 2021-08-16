 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Berkeley - $29,000

3 Bedroom Home in Berkeley - $29,000

3 Bedroom Home in Berkeley - $29,000

Seller has never occupied property. Selling as-is. Seller will not do any repairs, offer any warranties or give any credits. Can be rented out.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News