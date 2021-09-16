 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Berkeley - $49,000

Selling As-Is. Seller to offer no warranties, inspection is for Buyers information only. Seller to give no credits. Calling on Investors. Take this and make it a home for a family. Can not be rented. Contents are included. 1288 square feet with two full baths. Use caution. House does contain mold and it will be shown in pictures. Make a offer. Seller is motivated.

