3 Bedroom Home in Berkeley - $59,900

Ready to fire your landlord....its possible with this cute bungalow. Three bedrooms, 2 bonus rooms and a finished basement. Wood veneer flooring thru out, large level fenced yard with off street parking. Bring your preapproved buyer today! Seller prefers to sell as is. With City of Berkeley restrictions this home must sell to owner occupant.
