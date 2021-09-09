3 Bedroom Home in Berkeley - $79,989

This adorable bungalow has so much to offer!! Quiet neighborhood, just feet away from Berkeley City hall and Park, Nice sized yard and this home has been meticulously maintained. With three nice sized bedrooms and one bath this is a fantastic starter home or perfect for someone looking to downsize. Newer HVAC, Electric panel and lighting, beautiful hardwood floors and large windows to let in loads of natural light. The home has been a rental creating positive cashflow for the past several years. Home currently rents for $840 per month!! Don't miss out on this one.