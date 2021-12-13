3 Bedroom Home in Black Jack - $175,500

-
Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 7 people dead
Workers killed in Edwardsville building collapse include mother of toddler, Army veteran
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
‘It’s been a bloodbath’: Goedeker’s cuts dozens across St. Louis-based operation
Webster Groves kills $320M development in surprise vote
Welcome to 17 Nordell Court! This beautifully renovated home sits on a large corner lot, and has an open floor plan. Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, eat in kitchen, 2 car attached garage and a large basement with plenty room for storage and entertaining. Peaceful dead end street. Schedule a tour today!!
