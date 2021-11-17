FABULOUS FIND! Own a 2000+ sq. ft. 3/4 brick ranch on approx. 0.67 acres * 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths/Rear Entry 2 Car Garage * Owner resided here for some 6 years & updated so much, wood flooring replaced the carpet, kitchen countertops, appliances, ceramic flooring, tile, lighting, custom made drapes, fresh neutral painting, and bathrooms had updates too. There is probably something missed so come and see for yourself. As you enter through the elegant front door, step onto the beautiful wood floors, take a deep breath, and be overwhelmed by what you see & the potential for adding "you" and your makeovers. The owner had not reached the basement, but you'll see a few finishing touches of the paneling plus a workshop to make this your partially finished lower level. Be 2 miles from Hwy 367, Hwy 67, or Hwy 270. This is an estate sale so the seller prefers As-Is offers only but is providing an HSA home protection plan. Don't miss this house.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Jack - $179,000
