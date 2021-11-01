Welcome to 4 Canoebrook! Located on a quiet cul de sac, this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch has so much to offer to it's new owner. You'll be impressed by the impressive curb appeal on arrival. Step inside through the covered porch to a comforting foyer. You're spacious Dining Room is to the left as you start the tour. Note the large Living Room w/great natural light accentuated by an awesome skylight. 3 roomy bedrooms greet you down the hall w/excellent closet space. The kitchen is the ideal spot to prepare meals & features a gas stove, microwave, oodles of counter space & pantry. Downstairs is well designed as the huge Family Room offers more living space but still leaves loads of storage. A glass enclosed porch is perfect for a relaxing morning cup of coffee or evening beverage of choice. A mostly level lot completes the scene. The location is close, but not too close to transportation, shopping & all the amenities North County has to offer. Come visit today. You won't be disappointed.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Jack - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Fort, which sells foam building toys, is weathering manufacturing snags, shipping delays and a social-media backlash.
For major-league baseball, STL came in behind New York on a "Best Baseball Cities" list. Taking minor-league, college baseball into account, we were No. 3.
'We want the property back and we want our damages,' said Justin Ladendorf, Copia’s attorney.