3 Bedroom Home in Black Jack - $180,000

Welcome to 4 Canoebrook! Located on a quiet cul de sac, this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch has so much to offer to it's new owner. You'll be impressed by the impressive curb appeal on arrival. Step inside through the covered porch to a comforting foyer. You're spacious Dining Room is to the left as you start the tour. Note the large Living Room w/great natural light accentuated by an awesome skylight. 3 roomy bedrooms greet you down the hall w/excellent closet space. The kitchen is the ideal spot to prepare meals & features a gas stove, microwave, oodles of counter space & pantry. Downstairs is well designed as the huge Family Room offers more living space but still leaves loads of storage. A glass enclosed porch is perfect for a relaxing morning cup of coffee or evening beverage of choice. A mostly level lot completes the scene. The location is close, but not too close to transportation, shopping & all the amenities North County has to offer. Come visit today. You won't be disappointed.