3 Bedroom Home in Black Jack - $200,000

OPEN HOUSE 2/06 1-3pm** Come see this amazing 3 bedroom, 4-bathroom home with partially open floor plan and spacious rooms. The lower level is finished and great for entertaining. There is a wet bar and French doors that open up to a 2-tier deck. the oversize deck overlooks the huge backyard which is connected to common grounds. The 2nd floor has a family room area that would be great the kids gaming area and 3 vast bedrooms. There will be no showings until the open house on Sunday Feb 6, 2022. *All offers to be submitted by 8 p.m. Tuesday 02/09/2022.*

