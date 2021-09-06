3 Bedroom Home in Brentwood - $300,000

A Mid-Century ranch offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace located in the large living room. Updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances. There are 3 bedrooms and full bathroom located on the main level with plenty of closet space. The lower level family room has a gas vent-less fireplace, a brand new full bathroom just finished in 2021, new office space, a large unfinished area space to expand if needed. Large backyard, additional off-street parking. Newer HAVC & hot water heater, newer windows, Architectural Roof. Close to Brentwood Schools, Brentwood Swimming Club, Shopping, Parks and walking trails.